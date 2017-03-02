Plant Nite brings a green twist to your night out

We've all heard of wine and paint nights, but not everyone ends up leaving with a masterpiece they want to hang at home. So Plant Nite has taken that idea to bring you a fun and creative way to enjoy Central Valley hot spots and create a tabletop garden with friends at your favorite local bar or restaurant.
Plant Nite is great for local businesses too. They typically bring 40 to 60 people into a location on a slower evening, thus boosting business!
Click here to find an upcoming event
The Tasting Room Fresno
Mar 13 | 7:00 PM
Cool Hand Luke's
Mar 18 | 1:00 PM
P.F. Chang's
Mar 22 | 7:00 PM