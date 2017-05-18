Valley businesses reaping benefit of Fidget Spinners toy craze

It's a fad that spun out of nowhere: Fidget Spinners.It's a toy so popular it has parents scrambling to find it and stores are unable to keep in stock."We're selling the stuff faster than we can even get in our warehouse," David Salter said.Salter is cashing in on the latest schoolyard craze. His company Salter's Distributing has been supplying thousands of Valley stores with toys and other merchandise for the past 26 years, but he says nothing can compare to the popularity of Fidget Spinners."We're shipping out about 5,000 a day, and I think it's going to get bigger and bigger each day because now a few of my customers who have ordered a few are calling back for re-orders, so it's really catching on," he said.So, what's all the fuss?It's a toy without a name brand or much advertisement, but it's simple enough anyone can spin between their fingers. And if your child hasn't asked for one yet, there's a good chance they will.If you can find one, local Food 4 Less stores just started selling spinners for the first time Thursday, and they're already selling like hotcakes."My dad and I went to 10 different places," 14-year-old Jordan Stewart said. "All the way on the opposite end of town to find one."While the toy will inevitably run its course and its popularity will no doubt fade, toy suppliers like Salter aren't complaining."It is a fad, and it will go away like that," he said. "We don't know if it's going to last two weeks or two months. We don't know. We just have to play it by ear and enjoy it while it's here."