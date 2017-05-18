HOBBIES

Valley businesses reaping benefits of Fidget Spinners toy craze

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a toy so popular it has parents scrambling to find it and stores are unable to keep in stock. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's a fad that spun out of nowhere: Fidget Spinners.

It's a toy so popular it has parents scrambling to find it and stores are unable to keep in stock.

"We're selling the stuff faster than we can even get in our warehouse," David Salter said.

Salter is cashing in on the latest schoolyard craze. His company Salter's Distributing has been supplying thousands of Valley stores with toys and other merchandise for the past 26 years, but he says nothing can compare to the popularity of Fidget Spinners.

"We're shipping out about 5,000 a day, and I think it's going to get bigger and bigger each day because now a few of my customers who have ordered a few are calling back for re-orders, so it's really catching on," he said.

So, what's all the fuss?

It's a toy without a name brand or much advertisement, but it's simple enough anyone can spin between their fingers. And if your child hasn't asked for one yet, there's a good chance they will.

If you can find one, local Food 4 Less stores just started selling spinners for the first time Thursday, and they're already selling like hotcakes.

"My dad and I went to 10 different places," 14-year-old Jordan Stewart said. "All the way on the opposite end of town to find one."

While the toy will inevitably run its course and its popularity will no doubt fade, toy suppliers like Salter aren't complaining.

"It is a fad, and it will go away like that," he said. "We don't know if it's going to last two weeks or two months. We don't know. We just have to play it by ear and enjoy it while it's here."
Related Topics:
hobbiestoysfresnohobbiesFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOBBIES
Bowler rolls the 'world's fastest' perfect game
Mermaid bath time brings grieving toddler joy
Decorating do's and don'ts from 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' judges
6 tips to capturing great photos this winter
More hobbies
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Boy forges letter from teacher for more video game time
Unexpected official scrabble words
VIDEO: Kansas teen singing into well in Italy goes viral
Video of teen singing into well in Italy goes viral
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Wildfire near Coalinga grows to over 4,000 acres
Defense and prosecution portrays two very different shades of Keith Foster in trial
Livingston becomes first Central Valley "sanctuary city"
Police looking for suspects in Lemoore killings, the city's first homicides in five years
Fresno leaders decide punishment for fair evaders before Bus Rapid Transit system rolls out
Initiative Foods marks major milestone toward rebuild after devastating Sanger fire
Show More
Central Fresno murder caught on camera, police search for suspect
Fresno Fire Department expanding water rescue team ahead of summer
Madera boy accidentally shoots younger brother, police say
Pit Bull involved in mauling to be returned to owner
Roger Ailes, media guru and political strategist, dies at 77
More News
Top Video
Livingston becomes first Central Valley "sanctuary city"
Police looking for suspects in Lemoore killings, the city's first homicides in five years
Initiative Foods marks major milestone toward rebuild after devastating Sanger fire
Fresno leaders decide punishment for fair evaders before Bus Rapid Transit system rolls out
More Video