Video of Kansas teen singing into well in Italy goes viral

KANSAS --
It's the viral video sending chills down the spines of people all across social media.

A high school junior on a school trip to Italy belted a stunning tune into a well, a la Snow White.

Seventeen-year-old Tiffany Day was traveling with her Kansas high school choir for spring break, singing in Italian cathedrals along the way.

When the musician noticed a wishing well in Venice, she decided to try out the acoustics. And voila, a star was born.

The teen's beautiful version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" echoed in the well, and across the globe.

The video has been retweeted thousands of times, not just for Day's singing chops, but also for her adorable smile at the end of the video.

If :48 seconds of Tiffany isn't enough, you can check out more of her original songs and covers, like the one below, on her YouTube channel.
