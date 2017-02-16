STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

How to create your own Magic Eraser sponge to clean your home

EMBED </>More News Videos

How to create your own Magic Eraser sponge and solution

HOUSTON --
When it comes to cleaning, magic erasers are a cult classic, but the sponges are pricey.

We found an 8-pack of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers costs about $6 a pack. And you can go through one small space using all of them, so we decided to make our version and test it out against the Magic Eraser.

First, you need sponges. Did you know the secret is in the melamine sponge? The material is what makes it easy to clean up grime, dust and stains.

We found a pack of 100 melamine sponges for $8.99 on Amazon.

Once you have your sponge, you need the cleaner, and you can make it yourself.

For one sponge:

1. One cup hot water

2. One tablespoon baking soda
3. One teaspoon Borax

EMBED More News Videos

DIY Magic Eraser sponges to clean your home



Stir until ingredients dissolve and then saturate a sponge. Now it's time to clean. Be sure to "test spot" before using.

The DIY sponge is just as magical as the store bought sponge.
Related Topics:
homestretch your dollarlife hacks
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Best and worst stores for gift returns
Tips for finding hot sold-out toys this holiday season
Men's secrets to dressing for success and sex appeal
Where to cash in with your old iPhone
More stretch your dollar
HOME & GARDEN
Man killed in hit and run in East Central Fresno
Homes are popping up at the Madera County's newest master planned community
Man arrested after attempting to rob a Sanger bank
Former FUSD janitor found not guilty on 4 counts of inappropriately touching students
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Police investigate a shooting in Central Fresno
Northwest Fresno deadly hit and run victim identified
Trump says he has asked the DOJ to investigate leaks
Trump names R. Alexander Acosta as new choice to become labor secretary
1 killed after a car slams into a parked big rig in Visalia
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Multiple protests held to ask Congressman Nunes to hold town hall meeting
Show More
Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district
Senate Judiciary Committee requests FBI, DOJ briefing on Flynn
President Trump holding 'campaign event' in Florida Saturday
Man in his 70's hit and killed by car in Northeast Fresno
Bridges across California in dire need of repairs
More News
Top Video
Police investigate a shooting in Central Fresno
1 killed after a car slams into a parked big rig in Visalia
Made in the Valley: MouseCart Inc.
VIDEO: State trooper dragged during traffic stop
More Video