Homes are popping up at the Madera County's newest master planned community

A few model homes are some of the first to sprout up at Riverstone Master Planned Community in the Madera Ranchos. The area was once home to olive trees, but builders are hoping it will be home to many new residents."It's very exciting, and we are pleased to be offering the first neighborhood here at river stone with Santerra," said Karen McCaffrey, VP McCaffrey Homes.Karen McCaffrey is with McCaffrey homes, which is building the first of eight districts on the master planned community. She showed us around one of their homes.The Santerra neighborhood was four different looks and ranges from 1,500 to 2,400 square feet-- prices are in the $300,000 range."We have incorporated indoor and outdoor living-- many outdoor spaces that are throughout the home. Large windows that bring an abundance of natural light," said McCaffrey.Connecting to the outdoors and its location is a draw of the entire 2,000 acre community."We are about five minutes north of River Park, which everybody loves, and just the master plan community with the amenities of the lodge, the park, there will be a marketplace here as well as a dog park," said Shelly Hogan, McCaffrey VP Sales.The lodge is also a major amenity of the property, which boasts two pools and fitness center. So far, interested buyers have already signed up"Sales are excellent we've already made 13 sales and we are excited to open to the public," said Hogan.There are More than 100 lots at Santerra.The grand opening for Santerra at River Stone is this Saturday and Sunday.It's just the first of two neighborhoods that will fill this master plan community.