MADERA COUNTY

Homes are popping up at the Madera County's newest master planned community
EMBED </>More News Videos

A few model homes are some of the first to sprout up at Riverstone Master Planned Community in the Madera Ranchos. (KFSN)

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
A few model homes are some of the first to sprout up at Riverstone Master Planned Community in the Madera Ranchos. The area was once home to olive trees, but builders are hoping it will be home to many new residents.

"It's very exciting, and we are pleased to be offering the first neighborhood here at river stone with Santerra," said Karen McCaffrey, VP McCaffrey Homes.

Karen McCaffrey is with McCaffrey homes, which is building the first of eight districts on the master planned community. She showed us around one of their homes.

The Santerra neighborhood was four different looks and ranges from 1,500 to 2,400 square feet-- prices are in the $300,000 range.

"We have incorporated indoor and outdoor living-- many outdoor spaces that are throughout the home. Large windows that bring an abundance of natural light," said McCaffrey.

Connecting to the outdoors and its location is a draw of the entire 2,000 acre community.

"We are about five minutes north of River Park, which everybody loves, and just the master plan community with the amenities of the lodge, the park, there will be a marketplace here as well as a dog park," said Shelly Hogan, McCaffrey VP Sales.

The lodge is also a major amenity of the property, which boasts two pools and fitness center. So far, interested buyers have already signed up

"Sales are excellent we've already made 13 sales and we are excited to open to the public," said Hogan.

There are More than 100 lots at Santerra.

The grand opening for Santerra at River Stone is this Saturday and Sunday.

It's just the first of two neighborhoods that will fill this master plan community.
Related Topics:
homemadera countyhomeconstruction
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Police investigating robbery at Madera hotel
Basketball game turns into an emotional tribute for teen killed in accident near Oakhurst
Longtime Madera County organic farm will live on thanks to community food system
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
More madera county
HOME & GARDEN
Man arrested after attempting to rob a Sanger bank
Former FUSD janitor found not guilty on 4 counts of inappropriately touching students
Visalia Christmas Tree Auction raises money for charity
As the cold weather makes its return to the Central Valley, people are starting to fire up their heaters.
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Mexican Officials say El Chapo being extradited to US
Arrest made in connection to fire at Livingstone's Restaurant
Cities across the state are asking for emergency water restrictions to be lifted
Man shot in the chest in Central Fresno
Raiders file papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas
Viral video shows Fresno man being knocked out while allegedly trying to return stolen phone
Former Sunnyside High employee arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Show More
3 injured after crashing into garage near Hanford
Belmont Avenue closed at Hayes due to a fallen tree
Fire destroys vacant home in Fowler
Trump Tells Supporters: 'You're Not Forgotten Anymore'
B-2 Bombers Strike ISIS Camps in Libya
More News
Top Video
Merced County Sheriff's Posse gearing up for inauguration
Cities across the state are asking for emergency water restrictions to be lifted
Your Weekend
3 injured after crashing into garage near Hanford
More Video