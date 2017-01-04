Man arrested after attempting to rob a Sanger bank

Mike Torres, 36, is in custody for trying to rob a bank in Sanger.Investigators said Torres entered a Bank of America branch Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. They say he approached a clerk demanding money and stated he would detonate a bomb if he didn't receive it.The clerk triggered the alarm alerting officers who were already in the area.Police entered the bank and quickly arrested Torres.The branch was closed for a brief period while officers searched for any suspicious devices-- nothing was found.Torres was booked into the Fresno County Jail.