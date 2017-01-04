Man arrested after attempting to rob a Sanger bank

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) --Mike Torres, 36, is in custody for trying to rob a bank in Sanger.
Investigators said Torres entered a Bank of America branch Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. They say he approached a clerk demanding money and stated he would detonate a bomb if he didn't receive it.
The clerk triggered the alarm alerting officers who were already in the area.
Police entered the bank and quickly arrested Torres.
The branch was closed for a brief period while officers searched for any suspicious devices-- nothing was found.
Torres was booked into the Fresno County Jail.