Spring inspirations from Clovis Botanical Garden

The dirt on how to step into spring in style.

CLOVIS, California --
The Clovis Botanical Garden is a three-acre water-wise demonstration garden composed of beautiful plants and landscapes appropriate for the hot summers and cool winters of California's Central Valley.

Three gardens, the southwestern garden, the mediterranean garden, the native plant garden, provide inspiration to visitors. There are also demostration gardens incuding the home garden, low allergy garden, millennium garden, and the small condo garden. They were all created to show the public how they can have attractive home landscapes that use very little water.

The garden grew from an idea presented to Clovis City Council in 1995. It is open Wednesday through Sunday 9 a.m. - 4p.m.

Special events are held year round including lessons from master gardners, plant and tree experts. Classes range from how to attract bees for pollination, to changing your front yard from high to low water use.

Clovis Botanical Garden is located on Clovis Avenue between Nees and Alluvial.
