Honoring Trailblazers

H. Spees - Keynote Speaker

Felipe Lemus, Fresno Unified School District

Maiyer Vang, Fresno Unified School District

Captain Anthony T. Martinez, Fresno Police Department

Dr. Venise C. Curry, Communities for a New California Education Fund

Raul Moreno, California State University, Fresno

Alex Contreras, Public Relations Manager, Donaghy Sales

The Honorable Armando O. Rodriguez, Fresno County Superior Court

The Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association-SEFCEDA invites you to honor individuals who have opened doors and blazed the trail for others to follow. The 6th Annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon isAction News reporter Vanessa Vasconcelos will emcee. SEFCEDA continues to be dedicated to the promotion of economic prosperity for all Southeast Fresno residents by creating and expanding opportunities in employment, employment education, education, housing, recreation, and entrepreneurship.Wednesday, November 811:30a.m.-1:30p.m.Fresno FairgroundsCommerce BuildingTickets: $50.00Table of 8-$400.00SEFCEDA(559) 453-0124H. Spees