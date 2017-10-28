House fire in Prather near Hwy 168 & Mallard Meadows

Cal Fire received a call at 1:54 p.m. Saturday afternoon after a home in Prather caught fire.
It happened near HWY 168 & Mallard Meadows.
Authorities say the majority of the damage was inside a three-car garage. Fire crews were able to save a large portion of the house although six people have been displaced.
The damage to the property is estimated at $300,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
UPDATE: Fire crews now have the blaze under control.
Related Topics:
house fireFresno County
house fireFresno County