House fire in Prather near Hwy 168 & Mallard Meadows

Cal Fire received a call at 1:54 p.m. Saturday afternoon after a home in Prather caught fire.It happened near HWY 168 & Mallard Meadows.Authorities say the majority of the damage was inside a three-car garage. Fire crews were able to save a large portion of the house although six people have been displaced.The damage to the property is estimated at $300,000.The cause of the fire is under investigation.UPDATE: Fire crews now have the blaze under control.