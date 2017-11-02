TULARE COUNTY

Immigration status ruse used to scam elderly woman out of thousands of dollars

James W Jakobs
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Saying she was Catholic and praying with the victim beforehand may have helped a suspect garner some trust with an elderly victim.

The Tulare Police Department distributed a photo of a female suspect they say approached an elderly female victim at the transit center on K Street, and told the victim she had won the Mega Millions lottery, however, needed $30,000 to pay for attorney fees due to her immigration status.

The suspect then talked the victim into emptying out her safety deposit box and "loaning" her $8,000 in cash and jewelry. After the victim gave the suspect the jewelry and cash, the suspect told the victim to wait in a nearby front yard and was never to be seen again. The suspect is described as a Hispanic female adult in her early 50's and is fluent in Spanish.

If you can identify the female in the picture, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Muller of the Tulare Police Department at 559-685-2300 extension 2157.
