U.S. & WORLD

Indiana mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral

EMBED </>More Videos

An Indiana mother said a picture taken during her darkest hour has helped her turn her life around.

HOPE, Ind. --
An Indiana mother said a picture taken during her darkest hour has helped her turn her life around.

A police photo from October 2016 showed Erika Hurt passed out in her car with a heroin syringe still in her hand and her 10-month-old son in the backseat.

Hurt later said she was embarrassed by that photo but that it was a "big eye opener" that turned her life around.

This week, she is celebrating a year of sobriety.

She missed her son's first Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthday while in jail but said she's not going to miss any more of her son's life.

She said her son -- and the photo -- have given her "the true desire" to stay sober.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
overdosedrug arrestmother chargedfeel goodfamilyu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
US court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
Who is former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos?
Man dressed as Santa shoots 4 at Halloween party
Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
US court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
SoCal couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents in Mueller probe
Manafort, Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
Father of the Sanger Woman shot during the Las Vegas massacre gives a health update
Girl Scout received honors for creating an art guide for Downtown Fresno
Man dressed as Santa shoots 4 at Halloween party
Show More
ID theft materials found in suspect's car, Visalia Police say
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
People gathered in Sanger to raise money for a Las Vegas shooting victim from the Central Valley
A spooky fundraiser at the Meux Home Museum
More News
Top Video
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
Manafort, Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
ID theft materials found in suspect's car, Visalia Police say
Man dressed as Santa shoots 4 at Halloween party
More Video