Indiana mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral

An Indiana mother said a picture taken during her darkest hour has helped her turn her life around.A police photo from October 2016 showed Erika Hurt passed out in her car with a heroin syringe still in her hand and her 10-month-old son in the backseat.Hurt later said she was embarrassed by that photo but that it was a "big eye opener" that turned her life around.This week, she is celebrating a year of sobriety.She missed her son's first Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthday while in jail but said she's not going to miss any more of her son's life.She said her son -- and the photo -- have given her "the true desire" to stay sober.