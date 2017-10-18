CAR CRASH

Lindsay High School student dies in crash on 'Todds Hill'

Brian Johnson
LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) --
A South Valley High School student has died in a car crash. Officials are not releasing the victim's name because she was a minor.

The crash happened at around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon just outside of Lindsay, in an area locals call Todds Hill.

The California Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old lost control of the Honda Civic he was driving, and crashed into a phone pole and cinder block gate.

He was going 60 miles-per-hour, in a 20 mile-per-hour zone.

The 15-year-old girl seated behind him was not wearing a seatbelt and died. Everyone else was physically OK.

No one has been charged with a crime, but the CHP says they are looking into all aspects of the crash as part of an ongoing investigation.

"It's a small close-knit community and so it's hard to measure the impact, but we know the impact is severe," said Lindsay Unified School District's Jaime Robles. "Our hearts go out to all those affected."

Robles says of the five people in the car, four are current Lindsay Unified students.

Three go to Lindsay High School, including the girl who died.

He says grief centers, including counseling services, have been set up at schools and will be available for however long they're needed.

"It is without question a sad day in the community of Lindsay," Robles said. "So our thoughts are first and foremost with those families that have been affected by this tragic event."

People who live near the crash site say people frequently drive too fast on Todds Hill.

It is not the first time they have seen a crash here, but this one ended in tragedy.
