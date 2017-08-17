Los Banos Elemenary 1st grade teacher arrested on child porn charges

52-year-old Ernesto Avila Cortez

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Los Banos Police Department said they have arrested 52-year-old Ernesto Avila Cortez, a first grade teacher at Los Banos Elementary School, after they found multiple pornographic images of underage children on his personal device.

Detectives said they seized both personal and school issued devices. A second search warrant was served at Cortez' classroom, however no evidence was located. They said the investigation is ongoing.

"We are working diligently on our investigation into Mr. Cortez' activities but the processing of electronic media takes time and we expect that this case will take several weeks to complete. The Police Department is working with the School District to ensure the safety of students and staff," Gary Brizzee, Chief of Police.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective OIC Sean Bayard at (209) 827-7070 ext 115.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child pornographyLos Banos
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Suspect arrested involved in hit and run near Millerton Lake
Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon: Call 1-877-353-0000 or text GEORGE to 80077
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Barcelona attack
Pedestrian, believed to be drunk, hit by car, Fresno Police say
Department of Justice orders 500 Club in Clovis to temporarily close
Smoke building over Yosemite as South Fork Fire continues to encroach on Wawona
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
Bannon slams far right: 'These guys are a collection of clowns'
Show More
Special counsel's Russia probe loses top FBI investigator
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff at Port of LA
Fresno homeless population increases, no shelter available for most
Fresno Police arrest home invasion robbery suspect
Powerball $430M jackpot is 9th largest in game's history
More News
Photos
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
Woman charged with killing family gives thumbs up
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos