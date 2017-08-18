Los Banos Elementary 1st grade teacher arrested on child porn charges

The Los Banos Police Department said they have arrested 52-year-old Ernesto Avila Cortez, a first grade teacher at Los Banos Elementary School, after they found multiple pornographic images of underage children on his personal device.Detectives said they seized both personal and school issued devices. A second search warrant was served at Cortez' classroom, however no evidence was located. They said the investigation is ongoing."We are working diligently on our investigation into Mr. Cortez' activities but the processing of electronic media takes time and we expect that this case will take several weeks to complete. The Police Department is working with the School District to ensure the safety of students and staff," Gary Brizzee, Chief of Police.Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective OIC Sean Bayard at (209) 827-7070 ext 115.