Man accused of vandalizing Fulton Street signs wont be arraigned until 2018

A Fresno activist accused of vandalizing Fulton Street just days before the historic street is set to reopen won't answer to charges until next year.Detectives used surveillance video from a Downtown business to help identify 53-year-old Dallas Blanchard. He bailed out of jail Thursday night around midnight and his arraignment was continued until January of 2018.Officials said Blanchard tossed white paint on several new street signs last weekend.Blanchard has been publicly critical of the renovation project. He's also a familiar face at various local protests. Last month, he was cited for violating a homeless camping ordinance.Capt. Mark Salazar with the Fresno Police said, "It's beautiful out there and you see it in the day time, especially at night time it's very beautiful and we take it seriously, that's why we place so many resources on the investigation.""This is for the community, so hopefully people will respect that and if they don't there's consequences," said Miggy Santos of Fresno.Blanchard was charged with a misdemeanor. Police believe he may be responsible for five other cases of vandalism on Fulton Street.The investigation is ongoing.