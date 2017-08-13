Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman with scissors in Southeast Fresno

A Fresno man is in custody after allegedly attacking a woman with a pair of scissors.Police responded to an apartment complex across from Sunnyside High School near Peach and Kings Canyon. When they arrived a security guard told officers that a woman was screaming and had been dragged by her hair into a room. The woman had blood on her face and the suspect was allegedly armed with scissors.Police quickly surrounded the building and the man surrendered a short time after.Investigators learned the woman was a victim of on-going abuse and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, is now facing multiple charges.