FRESNO

Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman with scissors in Southeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fresno man is in custody after allegedly attacking a woman with a pair of scissors. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno man is in custody after allegedly attacking a woman with a pair of scissors.

Police responded to an apartment complex across from Sunnyside High School near Peach and Kings Canyon. When they arrived a security guard told officers that a woman was screaming and had been dragged by her hair into a room. The woman had blood on her face and the suspect was allegedly armed with scissors.

Police quickly surrounded the building and the man surrendered a short time after.

Investigators learned the woman was a victim of on-going abuse and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, is now facing multiple charges.
