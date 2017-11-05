ARREST

Man arrested in Southeast Fresno with an assault rifle

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say 25-year-old Michael Cervantes was wearing a tactical vest while parked outside of a home on El Monte Way. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A family disturbance call in Southeast Fresno led to the arrest of a man with multiple weapons inside a car.

Authorities say 25-year-old Michael Cervantes was wearing a tactical vest while parked outside of a home on El Monte Way.

After officials searched him, they found two airsoft pistols, two high capacity rifle magazines, and a narcotics pipe.

In addition to that, Fresno Police say inside the car there was a short barreled assault rifle on the rear floorboard.

Cervantes was arrested for the drug pipe and possession of high capacity magazines which were both loaded.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
gunsarrestfresnoFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARREST
Man gets prison for sending strippers to neighbor's house
Suspects steal throw pillows, window shades, and even the dog bowl from brand new home
Merced County escaped inmate taken back into custody
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
More arrest
Top Stories
Woman killed, man injured in shooting outside of Southwest Fresno church
Gunman opens fire in church near San Antonio, killing 26 people
Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in Northwest Fresno
Texas Police Officer was killed during traffic stop
Texas church mass shooter identified
Gang members are in custody after being found with a stolen vehicle
26 killed, including kids, in deadliest shooting in TX history
Orange County police officer pulls driver from burning car
Show More
Officials say a suspect shot several people in cars on a highway in Austin
New York City Marathon is upping its security for Sunday's race
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Central Valley residents had the opportunity to experience what it is like to be a firefighter
More News
Top Video
Fresno State beats BYU, becomes bowl eligible
Texas Police Officer was killed during traffic stop
26 killed, including kids, in deadliest shooting in TX history
Gang members are in custody after being found with a stolen vehicle
More Video