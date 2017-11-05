Man arrested in Southeast Fresno with an assault rifle

A family disturbance call in Southeast Fresno led to the arrest of a man with multiple weapons inside a car.Authorities say 25-year-old Michael Cervantes was wearing a tactical vest while parked outside of a home on El Monte Way.After officials searched him, they found two airsoft pistols, two high capacity rifle magazines, and a narcotics pipe.In addition to that, Fresno Police say inside the car there was a short barreled assault rifle on the rear floorboard.Cervantes was arrested for the drug pipe and possession of high capacity magazines which were both loaded.