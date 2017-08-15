Man injured in Fresno County shooting, suspect arrested

Fresno County Sheriff's Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a shooting Tuesday morning in the Mayfair District. Around 7:00 a.m. deputies arrived at a boarded up home to find a man shot in the back.Brandon Sutter, 30, was arrested late Tuesday and deputies found a homemade gun they believe he used to shoot the victim. Detectives said he was staying at the house where neighbors say random people hang out.Sergeant James Dunn is familiar with the home; deputies are called to the address often. Only Tuesday, it was a more serious call-- the victim himself called 911, along with a witness who reported hearing one gunshot. Five people were inside the home when deputies pulled up along with the bleeding victim."They all admitted they know each other and they all come to this house and talk to each other or have been around each other at some point. So, they definitely know each other," said Dunn.Deputies said the victim is the homeowner's son and it is unclear why he went to the residence. Investigators are getting conflicting statements from the injured victim and the other witnesses.Detectives are trying to determine whether the people living in the run down home are tenants or squatters."Some said that they come and go, some said that they've been living here for months. So, it's still kind of unknown how many people officially live in the residence," said Dunn.Two years ago officers tracked the getaway driver of an armed robbery to the same home. Investigators had to ram the car to get the woman to stop. Inside, they found a car full of evidence from a recycling center hold up.The shooting victim has stabilized and he was able to give detectives valuable clues at the hospital.