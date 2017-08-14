MERCED COUNTY

Man is shot and killed in Dos Palos, suspect arrested

An arrest has been made following a deadly late-night shooting in Dos Palos. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
An arrest has been made following a deadly late-night shooting in Dos Palos.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood on Oliver Street near Center Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.


Officials say a suspect, 38-year-old Jose Rivero of Dos Palos, was taken into custody around 7 a.m. on Monday. A weapon has been recovered, but motive for the attack is not known.
