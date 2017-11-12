Memorial held for the victims of the Texas church mass shooting

A day of mourning in Sutherland Springs.Family members and friends joined the small congregation of the First Baptist Church for their first Sunday worship since last week's massacre.The service was held in a tent a few blocks from the church building, which has been transformed into a memorial to the victims who lost their lives.A standing ovation Sunday for Pastor Frank Pomeroy who lost more than two dozen members of his congregation - including his own 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle."This past weekend our country was attacked, our state was attacked, our church was attacked, glory to God our people were attacked," Pomeroy said.Pomeroy, traveling out-of-state during the attack, leading an emotional sermon that called on mourners to worship in the face of evil."We have the freedom to choose, and rather than choose darkness as that one man did that day, I say we choose life. Amen."The first church service since the tragedy inside a white tent erected in a baseball field - packed with hundreds of people -- all sharing their grief. Including the mother in law of 26-year-old gunman Devin Kelley."Those 26 that are no longer with us are dancing in his presence today."After the service, people lined up to see the newly-opened memorial.Inside the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church where the tragedy happened, 26 Chairs sit empty to honor the men women and children - including an unborn baby who died here in a hail of gunfire just one week ago, one red rose on each chair."Walking in -- there's chairs, where each member was, it's heartbreaking and breathtaking at the same time."Texas Senator, John Cornyn said, "Where they find the strength to carry on after such a terrible tragedy is truly remarkable."Funerals for the victims will continue to be held this week.