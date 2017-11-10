Memorial service for Visalia mother of three killed in hit and run accident

Brittany Ibarra sometimes came to church here with her mother and Friday is where her memorial service took place.Robert and Lisa Ramos did not want their daughter's memorial service to be too somber.Instead, they wanted laughs, smiles, and stories in the hopes that her three young children can hang on to them, and tell them to their children someday.Brittany Ibarra's father, Robert Ramos said, "We're not mad that we have to cremate our daughter. We're not upset about that. We're upset that we have to cremate our grandchildren's mommy. That's the hard part."Last Wednesday night, Brittany Ibarra was on her way to pick up her two daughters in Exeter when she was hit from behind by a 2011 BMW.Ibarra died in the crash, and the driver of the BMW, identified by the California Highway Patrol as Luis Osejo, ran from the scene.Osejo has not been caught yet, but the CHP is still searching for him.They say he is known to frequent Visalia and Dinuba.Where in 2012, he won one million dollars on a lottery ticket.Ibarra's mother says she wants him to understand the impact of the life he took."From her children, and us, but I do need to face him eye to eye. I do too. I do need that," said Ramos, "So I don't want him to die. Nope."In her 29 years, Ibarra's parents say their daughter lived life to the fullest. She did things her way, always working tough things out on her own.She will be laid to rest in Hanford this weekend.There's also a candlelight vigil that is happening for Brittany Ibarra Friday, outside Tulare Regional Medical Center.