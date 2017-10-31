Missing woman and child found after Silver Alert issued

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The woman accused of running away with her three-year-old niece from Coarsegold has been found.

Madera County Sheriff's Deputies say 31-year-old Chyanne O'Conner was found in Las Vegas with her niece, Graesky Johnson.

This comes after a store surveillance camera near Tulare spotted the pair.

Authorities say the child was taken by authorities and found uninjured.

O'Conner was last seen with her niece Monday afternoon while she was visiting from Utah.

Madera Sheriff's Detectives are continuing the investigation into the details surrounding the incident.
