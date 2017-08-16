More than 200 fire crews in Yosemite National Park trying suppress the South Fork Fire

While some visitors are bringing backpacks and hiking gear to Yosemite National Park, more than 200 crews are bringing trucks and tankers as firefighters continue to work on suppressing the South Fork Fire.The fire is now burning more than 2,200 acres, and is just a short distance from some of the park's hotels and cabins."It's approximately one mile from the community of Wawona. So we're concerned about the fire, we're watching the fire, and we're actively working to suppress the fire," said Jaime Richards, Yosemite National Park Spokesperson.Several air units are tackling the fire from above-- smoke blankets the Valley causing some of the park's granite structures to disappear in the haze.A park visitor, Paula Rhatigan, said, "Sometimes it lifts up during the afternoon-- this seems smokier than yesterday."Some of the campgrounds have closed while the Badger Pass and Glacier Point shuttle is temporarily stopped to accommodate firefighters. Park officials said the fire seems to be burning toward the wilderness, away from the small community-- but the area remains on pre-evacuation alert."We want people to be aware that there is a fire in the area, and they may be asked to leave," said Richards.They said trees killed off by the Bark Beetle are adding fuel to the fire, but the blaze could also be doing some good."They're burning through a lot of the dead and dying trees, they're basically regenerating the forest," said Yosemite National Park Spokesperson Scott Gediman.Gediman said letting a fire burn may have its benefits, but it's done on a case-by-case basis."The case of the South Fork Fire in Wawona, we're within a mile of a historic hotel, cabins, all those things. We are suppressing the fire based on the threat to the developed areas."Despite the fire, the park remains open, while hotels and services in Wawona continue to accommodate guests coming to the park.There is a community meeting for anyone with any questions or concerns about the South Fork Fire at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Wawona Community Center.