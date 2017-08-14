Mother of six identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run near Millerton Lake

The woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday evening has been identified as 49-year-old Vanney "Sandy" Santos.The mother of six was walking near her home when she was struck. It was a common practice for Vanney Santos to go for evening walks around her Friant neighborhood, but Saturday she left by herself for a short stroll and never returned.Her husband reported her missing that night, and the next day her body was discovered as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run."We're originally from the Bay Area, moved out here three years ago," Vanney's husband Ray said. "Nice and quiet area, get away from the hustle and bustle and this happens."Her husband is still trying to comprehend how this could happen. The two have been together since 1992. Vanney was 49 years old and leaves behind six children."Somebody has to have a little bit of compassion for the mistakes they made, and apparently this individual or individuals, according to the CHP, they knew they hit something because there appears to have a lot of damage," Ray said.According to the CHP investigation, Sandy, as she was known to her friends, decides to go on an evening walk, and at some point crosses at Millerton Road in darkness with casino traffic coming from each direction.The CHP is asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate the case."We are reaching out to the public to call with any information regarding this fatal hit-and-run," Victor Taylor the CHP said.The driver of the hit-and-run faces vehicular manslaughter charges."He took a life, he took a wonderful life," Ray said. "She helped a lot of people. That's going to be missed."The family has started a GoFundMe account in Vanney's name.