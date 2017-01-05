$70K worth of equipment stolen from Fresno church, police say

Fresno Police are asking for the public's help in identifying burglary suspects and locating stolen property that was taken from a church on Christmas night.Police say on Christmas night, burglars forced their way into Current Church, on Fine Avenue near McKinley in east-central Fresno, and stole $70,000 worth of audio and visual equipment from the storage room. Police believe the burglars then put that equipment into the church's trailer and drove away with it.Anyone with any information about the stolen property is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 498-STOP (7867) or Detective John Mendes at (559) 621-6311.