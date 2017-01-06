NEWS

1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said one arrest was made for a robbery suspect. Investigators are still looking for two more suspects. (KFSN)

DINUBA, California (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said one arrest was made for a robbery suspect. Investigators are still looking for up to two more suspects.


Deputies are searching the area for two more suspects after an officer involved shooting at a Texaco station on Alta and Sequoia in Dinuba. Investigators say the officer interrupted a robbery at the gas station and when he confronted the suspects, one opened fire. He followed that suspect down an ally and a gun battle ensued. That suspect was shot by the officer and died at the hospital.

Three other robbery suspects ran from the scene. One of them was arrested following an hours long search on Friday morning.

"The suspect that fired at the officer took off running and that officer pursued that individual into the alleyway, behind La Precesa Market, were there was a gunfight between the officer and the suspect," said Devon Popovich, Dinuba Police Chief.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said the manhunt is over after an arrest was made for a robbery suspect.

Google Street View of the alleyway behind the La Precesa Market

The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

