1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Tranquillity

One person is dead after a fatal collision in western Fresno County.The crash happened just before 9:30 Sunday night on Manning Avenue and Contra Costa Road near Tranquillity. CHP officers say one of the drivers involved was driving on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into an oncoming vehicle."It was about 9:20 when this happened. It was raining and you can tell the road's wet. The surrounding area is wet, so there might have been some visual distraction because of the rain, but we all drive in the rain, so it shouldn't have gotten in the way," said Sgt. Edward Jacobs, CHP.A 35-year-old man died at the scene and a 34-year-old woman suffered major injuries. There is no word if alcohol was a factor in the crash.