U.S. & WORLD

1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend girl's quinceañera in Mexico

EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands of people showed up at girl's quinceanera after her father's Facebook invite went viral. (Jose J Arenas and Hugo Arriaga/Facebook)

MEXICO --
Mexican officials say at least one person died and another was injured after thousands attended a girl's quinceañera in Mexico.

The party included live music, a sit-down dinner for some of the guests and a horse race where one person was injured.



The big birthday party for Rubi Ibarra was held in the city of Lagunas Secas on Monday. The invite for the celebration spread to millions across the internet after Rubi's father's video went viral earlier this month.

"Hello, how are you? We invite you on December 26 to our daughter Rubi Ibarra Garcia's quinceañera in La Joya," Rubi's father Crescencio Ibarra said in a video.



The party invite was only meant for close family and friends, but somehow it went viral and received more than a million RSVPs.

SEE ALSO: More than 1 million people RSVP to teen's quinceanera after dad's invite goes viral

There's no word on how the person died at the party.
Related Topics:
newsbirthdaypartymexicosocial mediau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
Church prints Tupac lyrics instead of prayer
Soldier surprises brother with homecoming at basketball game
Child with leukemia fulfills dream of conducting orchestra
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall, 1 Still At-Large
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
Police Eye Social Media in Spate of Post-Christmas Mall Disturbances
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
More News
Top Stories
Four people displaced after house fire in Madera
Two dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
Valley business owners say customers may feel cost of minimum wage hike
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall, 1 Still At-Large
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
Japanese Prime Minister to Make Historic Trip to Pearl Harbor
NY Attorney General Hinders Trump Plan to Shutter Foundation
Show More
Head-on crash along I-5 leaves one dead, several hurt in Fresno County
Suspect who shot and killed Goshen father, grandfather still on the run
New Calif. laws will raise minimum wage, toughen gun restrictions
Fresno church vandalized just weeks after string of burglaries
Fresno police calling for witnesses in shooting death of man along Highway 180
More News
Top Video
Two dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
Fresno church vandalized just weeks after string of burglaries
Head-on crash along I-5 leaves one dead, several hurt in Fresno County
Valley business owners say customers may feel cost of minimum wage hike
More Video