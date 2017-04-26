1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting

The shooting happened just after 11:30 last night on Encina Street near Paradise Avenue. Officers say they arrived to the scene to find a 41-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man both suffering from several gunshot wounds.The woman died a short time later at the hospital. The man was last reported in surgery.Investigators say the pair was walking down the middle of the road, one was walking a bike, when they were shot."At this time, we do have one person detained related to this investigation. We're not going to release any more information on that person's identity or their involvement at this time. We are actively investigating this," said Sgt. Kevin Kroeze, Visalia Police Department.Police say the victims did not live in the area. They have not released their identities.