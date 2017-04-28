1 dead 2 injured in shooting in Tulare County

The sound of gunfire brought Tulare Police units to a neighborhood Thursday night."Last night after ten PM our communications center received a call of shots fired from a residence located in the 1600 block of Santa Barbara Street," said Sgt. Andy Garcia, Tulare Police Dept.At the scene they found evidence of a violent confrontation."They found one adult male subject suffering life threatening injuries lying on the ground and they found additional male subjects inside the residence. One suffering head trauma and one possibly from a gunshot wound," said Garcia.All three were taken to the hospital; the 26-year-old man found outside on the ground died. Police said they aren't sure, but don't believe the violence was related to drugs or gang activity and they won't say if the victims all lived in the house, or how they are connected. They also won't say anything about possible suspects.This is the first homicide in the city of Tulare this year.We approached all the residents on the street-- no one really wanted to talk. We were told that three young men and a girl lived with their grandmother in the house where the violence occurred. But we don't know if they were among the victims.Tulare Police have said they will release more information when it becomes available.