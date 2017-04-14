1 dead, 3 injured after quadruple shooting in Northeast Fresno

#DEVELOPING: In NE Fresno where witnesses say guys walking in area shot up car w/ 4 ppl. Working to confirm this w/ PD. Standby 4 updates pic.twitter.com/NUkZC9WkbV — Cory James (@CoryABC30) April 14, 2017

UPDATE: We are near First & Northdale. Family/friends appear to be on scene distraught, talking with detectives pic.twitter.com/aDg1aEi2CS — Cory James (@CoryABC30) April 14, 2017

Police are at the scene of a quadruple shooting in Northeast Fresno. One person is dead and three others were injured.Police said the victims were sitting in a car when two people walked up and opened fire.That victim is a 19-year-old man and authorities have not released his name yet. Police say he was the driver of the white car that ran into the median and hit a tree.The shooting took place a little bit before 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Fresno Police said the victim of the car with three other people inside was driving southbound along First Street from Gettysburg that is when two men walking fired several rounds into his car.The shooting caused the driver to lose control of the car.We spoke with a man who is friends with the 19-year-old who died. He just happened to be in the area when this all happened and said he ran to help not knowing the person behind the wheel was his childhood friend."I knew him for years grew up with him, played football, basketball, wrestled, all of that and just to see him there gone-- yeah," said Guss Hernandez, victim's friend.The three male passengers in the car were also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said it does not appear that they were hit by gunfire-- likely just wounded from the impact of the crash.As for the driver, investigator said they are not sure if he died from gunfire or from hitting that tree.