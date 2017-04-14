FRESNO

1 dead, 3 injured after quadruple shooting in Northeast Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities are on the scene of a shooting where one person was killed at First Street and Ashcroft. Police say the shooting led to a car crash. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are at the scene of a quadruple shooting in Northeast Fresno. One person is dead and three others were injured.

Police said the victims were sitting in a car when two people walked up and opened fire.


That victim is a 19-year-old man and authorities have not released his name yet. Police say he was the driver of the white car that ran into the median and hit a tree.

The shooting took place a little bit before 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Fresno Police said the victim of the car with three other people inside was driving southbound along First Street from Gettysburg that is when two men walking fired several rounds into his car.

The shooting caused the driver to lose control of the car.

We spoke with a man who is friends with the 19-year-old who died. He just happened to be in the area when this all happened and said he ran to help not knowing the person behind the wheel was his childhood friend.

"I knew him for years grew up with him, played football, basketball, wrestled, all of that and just to see him there gone-- yeah," said Guss Hernandez, victim's friend.

The three male passengers in the car were also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said it does not appear that they were hit by gunfire-- likely just wounded from the impact of the crash.

As for the driver, investigator said they are not sure if he died from gunfire or from hitting that tree.

Related Topics:
newsshootingfresnofresno police departmentFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire
DA files charges against former Central Unified teacher accused of sex with minor
Fresno residents mopping up after heavy rain causes flooding
More fresno
NEWS
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Trump White House will not make visitor logs public
Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in double murder case
What to know about North Korea and its weapons programs
More News
Top Stories
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder
Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire
1 dead, several injured in crash between minivan and farmworker bus
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Fresno State professor who tweeted controversial comments about President Trump has classes canceled
Wisconsin man accused of robbing gun store and writing a threatening manifesto to Trump has been captured
Fresno residents mopping up after heavy rain causes flooding
Show More
1 dead, 1 missing after being swept into Tule River
VIDEO: Fresno County Sheriff's Office saves family stuck on the Kings River
Police looking for shoplifter who pulled knife on employee in Northwest Fresno
22 cars involved in pile up near Lemoore Naval Air Station
DA files charges against former Central Unified teacher accused of sex with minor
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire
Security guard shot to death while on the job in Northwest Fresno
Central California Weather
More Video