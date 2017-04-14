1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast Fresno shooting

#DEVELOPING: In NE Fresno where witnesses say guys walking in area shot up car w/ 4 ppl. Working to confirm this w/ PD. Standby 4 updates pic.twitter.com/NUkZC9WkbV — Cory James (@CoryABC30) April 14, 2017

UPDATE: We are near First & Northdale. Family/friends appear to be on scene distraught, talking with detectives pic.twitter.com/aDg1aEi2CS — Cory James (@CoryABC30) April 14, 2017

Authorities are on the scene of a shooting where one person was killed at First Street and Ashcroft in Northeast Fresno. Police say the shooting led to a car crash.According to police, it is unclear if the person killed, the 19-year-old male driver, died from a gunshot or the accident.Police said there are three other victims but no word on their conditions.Authorities are currently looking for two suspects who were on foot.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.