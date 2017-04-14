1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Authorities are on the scene of a shooting where one person was killed at First Street and Ashcroft in Northeast Fresno. Police say the shooting led to a car crash.
#DEVELOPING: In NE Fresno where witnesses say guys walking in area shot up car w/ 4 ppl. Working to confirm this w/ PD. Standby 4 updates pic.twitter.com/NUkZC9WkbV— Cory James (@CoryABC30) April 14, 2017
According to police, it is unclear if the person killed, the 19-year-old male driver, died from a gunshot or the accident.
Police said there are three other victims but no word on their conditions.
Authorities are currently looking for two suspects who were on foot.
UPDATE: We are near First & Northdale. Family/friends appear to be on scene distraught, talking with detectives pic.twitter.com/aDg1aEi2CS— Cory James (@CoryABC30) April 14, 2017
