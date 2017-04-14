FRESNO

1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Authorities are on the scene of a shooting where one person was killed at First Street and Ashcroft in Northeast Fresno. Police say the shooting led to a car crash.


According to police, it is unclear if the person killed, the 19-year-old male driver, died from a gunshot or the accident.

Police said there are three other victims but no word on their conditions.

Authorities are currently looking for two suspects who were on foot.

