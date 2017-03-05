FRESNO COUNTY

1 dead, 5 injured after crash near Parlier

Investigators say a man was driving eastbound on Dinuba and he either ran the stop sign or pulled out in front of a another car. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One person is dead and five others are injured Sunday after a fatal crash in Fresno County.

The crash happened on Mendocino and Dinuba Avenues around 3 p.m. Investigators say a man was driving eastbound on Dinuba and he either ran the stop sign or pulled out in front of another car.

The CHP says he hit the other car on the driver side sending both cars into an orchard.

The driver hit was killed and five passengers from both cars were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
