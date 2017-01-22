NEWS

One person dead, six others wounded in robbery and shooting at San Antonio shopping mall.
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police have confirmed that there has been a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall. It happened shortly after 3:30pm Sunday. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO --
San Antonio police responded to an active shooting scene at Rolling Oaks Mall Sunday afternoon.

The San Antonio Mayor's Office is reporting that one person has been killed and six injured.

SAPD reported that the incident began as two suspects attempted to rob a Kay Jewelers store around 3:30pm.

One citizen tried to intervene and was shot and killed by one of the suspects.

Another citizen, who had a concealed handgun license, shot one of the suspects, who had to be taken to the hospital.

SAPD reported that the second suspect ran through the mall shooting six more victims and is still at large.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsshootingSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump Swears in Senior Staff, Touts Obama Oval Office Letter
Kellyanne Conway 'Didn't See the Point' to Women's March on Washington
Meet Donald Trump's Potential Picks for Supreme Court Justice
More Than 1 Million Rally at Women's Marches in US and Around World
At Least 1 Dead in Shooting After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
More News
Top Stories
Hundreds gather in Northeast Fresno for Women's March
Fresno charity helps Hotel California tenants turn around lives
Family holds vigil for man beaten to death in Central Fresno
Fresno Police investigating shooting in southeast Fresno that leaves 4 injured
Man dies after crashing into power pole in Clovis
People on why they came to Women's March on Washington
Dos Palos High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with minor
Show More
North Carolina man mistakes wife for burglar, shoots and kills her
Dos Palos police searching for victim's roommate in city's first homicide of the year
North Fork residents bracing for more rain while still recovering from previous flooding
Tule River flows through Porterville as more water released from Lake Success
Auberry students enjoy first snow day in nearly a decade
More News
Top Video
Hundreds gather in Northeast Fresno for Women's March
Fresno charity helps Hotel California tenants turn around lives
Family holds vigil for man beaten to death in Central Fresno
Man dies after crashing into power pole in Clovis
More Video