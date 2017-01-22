1 dead, 6 injured after a shooting at a San Antonio mall, Mayor's Office tells @ABC. 1 suspect is in custody, 1 is still at large. — Joshua Hoyos (@JoshuaHoyos) January 22, 2017

San Antonio police responded to an active shooting scene at Rolling Oaks Mall Sunday afternoon.The San Antonio Mayor's Office is reporting that one person has been killed and six injured.SAPD reported that the incident began as two suspects attempted to rob a Kay Jewelers store around 3:30pm.One citizen tried to intervene and was shot and killed by one of the suspects.Another citizen, who had a concealed handgun license, shot one of the suspects, who had to be taken to the hospital.SAPD reported that the second suspect ran through the mall shooting six more victims and is still at large.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.