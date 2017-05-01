NEWS

1 dead, 7 wounded in shooting, gunman killed at apartment complex in San Diego

Eight people were wounded, one fatally, and a suspect was killed at an apartment complex in San Diego Sunday night, officials said.

The gunman apparently opened fire at a birthday party in the pool area of a complex in the University City area of San Diego around 6 p.m. Officers spotted the gunman still armed at the scene and engaged with him.

"The suspect pointed the gun at our officers and three of our officers fired on the suspect and the suspect went down and the suspect is deceased," San Diego Police chief Shelley Zimmerman said.

Police are investigating the motive for the shooting.

The victims were initially all described as seriously wounded and transported to local hospitals. One victim, described as a woman, later died, Zimmerman said.

The gunman was identified as Peter Selis, 49, a resident of the complex.

The victims were described as four African-American females, two African-American males and one Hispanic male. In addition, one African-American man broke his arm as he was fleeing the chaotic scene.

Zimmerman said it's not clear if the shooting was racially motivated or if he knew the victims.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more information as it becomes available.
