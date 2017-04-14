MERCED COUNTY

1 dead, several injured in crash between minivan and farmworker bus in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Friday near Nevada Street and Highway 59.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the incident happened around 6 a.m. on Friday near Nevada Street and Highway 59.

Authorities say the bus was driving north on the highway when it started to slow down to make a left turn. A minivan also driving north then entered the southbound lane to pass the bus. The minivan collided with the rear left of the bus, causing it to overturn.


A man in the bus was partially ejected and then smashed underneath the bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be removed by firefighters. He was flown to a Modesto hospital. One other person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

CHP say they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the accident, and will be investigating both vehicles.

"These people are trying to get to work, and make a living for their families. It's always tragic to see the loss of a family member or a citizen -- especially when we arrive on scene and see the graphic details about it," said Obed Macias, CHP Officer.

Passengers in the bus say they had left from Madera to work in the nearby fields. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Eight other people suffered minor injuries.
