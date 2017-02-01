1 hostage in Del. prison released; 4 others still being held

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1732171" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News is on the scene of a lockdown at the Delaware state prison in Smyrna.

One of the five hostages being held in the James T. Vaughn state correctional facility in Smyrna, Delaware was released Wednesday afternoon.Negotiations continue for the four others: three correctional officers and a counselor.The hostage who was released was a correctional officer. That person was injured, police said at a news conference, but those injuries were not life-threatening.We've learned that the 35-year-old guard was struck numerous times with fists and a mop wringer.It was not known if anyone else was injured."Working with the Department of Corrections, the FBI and the Delaware State Police, we continue negotiations to obtain a peaceful, safe resolution," said Sgt. Richard Bratz.This incident also involved, at one point, a blanket being set on fire in a closet.The incident began in Building C of the complex with a radio call for help around 10:30 a.m. That building houses between 120-150 inmates. It is also where maximum security inmates transition to medium security.It is not known how many hostage-takers are present, or if they have any demands.Officials say there is no threat to the public.All of Delaware's state prisons have been placed on lockdown. That includes the Howard Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington, the Baylor Women's Facility in New Castle, and the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of police officers assembling outside the Vaughn facility, along with fire trucks and ambulances.According to the department's website, the prison is Delaware's largest correctional facility for men, housing about 2,500 inmates. It houses minimum, medium, and maximum security inmates, and also houses Kent County detainees awaiting trial.It is also the site of the state's death row and where executions were carried out. The prison opened in 1971.This isn't the first hostage situation at the prison.In 2004, an inmate raped a counselor and took her hostage for nearly seven hours at the Smyrna prison, according to an Associated Press report at the time. A department sharpshooter later shot and killed 45-year-old Scott Miller, according to the report, ending the standoff.