1 killed after car and big rig collide in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Caruthers.One person was killed today at the intersection of Manning and West.Investigators say a Hyundai stopped at the stop sign but then pulled out into the path of a big rig.The driver of the car died at the scene. No one else was injured.Power lines were knocked down and PG&E was called in to make repairs.Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.