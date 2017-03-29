FRESNO COUNTY

1 killed after car and big rig collide in Fresno County

EMBED </>More News Videos

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Caruthers. (KFSN)

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Caruthers.

One person was killed today at the intersection of Manning and West.

Investigators say a Hyundai stopped at the stop sign but then pulled out into the path of a big rig.

The driver of the car died at the scene. No one else was injured.

Power lines were knocked down and PG&E was called in to make repairs.

Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiestraffic accidentfresno countyCaruthers
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for pair of serial burglars
County Supervisors determined to keep anti-marijuana policies in Fresno County
Fresno Unified music students get feedback from local music professionals
420 tons of hay catch fire in Fresno County
More fresno county
NEWS
Premature deaths rise in US as opioid epidemic worsens: Report
US military opens investigation into Mosul airstrike
Today's Top Stories
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
Woman in custody after 'criminal' incident near Capitol; police say 'no nexus to terrorism'
What we don't know about Nunes' White House grounds visit
10 reputed Bonanno crime family members arrested in New York City
Show More
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for pair of serial burglars
County Supervisors determined to keep anti-marijuana policies in Fresno County
Local political expert talks about latest controversy involving Rep. Devin Nunes
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
420 tons of hay catch fire in Fresno County
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
National Vietnam Veterans Day
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
More Video