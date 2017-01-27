1 killed in school bus and van head-on crash near Stevinson, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol said one person was killed after a school bus and a van crash on Highway 165 near the San Joaquin River south of Stevinson.The CHP said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash. At this point, it is unclear who died in the crash.Highway 165 is closed and Action News viewers have reported long traffic backups in the area. Highway 165 has been a detour route while Highway 59 is closed due to flooding.