1 person has died at an apartment fire in Central Fresno

The Fresno Fire Department said that one person has died at an apartment fire on Diana Street in the area of Abby and Belmont.

The Fresno Fire Department said that one man has died at an apartment fire on Diana Street in the area of Abby and Belmont.Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to one apartment unit, however that unit was fully engulfed and a person inside was killed.Fire investigators say they don't believe the apartment had working smoke detectors. They estimated the damage at around $80-thousand. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.