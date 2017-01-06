FRESNO

10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
A family of 10 is safe after escaping a fire that consumed the first floor of their Southeast Fresno home. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A family of 10 is safe after escaping a fire that consumed the first floor of their Southeast Fresno home.

Firefighters responded to the home on Willow and Church around eight Thursday night.

The three adults and seven children were all in different rooms on the second floor when they heard the smoke detectors going off. When they tried to go downstairs they saw a wall of flames and smoke.

Firefighters said the family climbed out a bedroom window and stood on the porch. One person jumped down and helped lower the others to the ground.

Investigators said the family is extremely lucky in the timing of this fire.

"They are very fortunate. If this would have happened in the middle of the night when they were all sleeping we might have had a different story," said Koby Jons, Fresno Fire Department. "So the time of day, working smoke detectors, and obviously a prompt response from the fire department were all factors in having a favorable outcome."

Investigators said this is a perfect example of how important working smoke detectors are in your home.

Paramedics took two of the adults to the hospital-- one for their injuries from jumping down and the other for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is now working to provide the family a place to stay.

The cause is under investigation.
