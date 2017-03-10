FRESNO COUNTY

10-year-old in Parlier caught shining laser at Fresno County Sheriff's Office aircraft

EMBED </>More News Videos

Eagle Three and its crew were cruising over Parlier Tuesday when suddenly the pilot gets hit in the face with a powerful beam. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Eagle Three and its crew were cruising over Parlier Tuesday when suddenly the pilot gets hit in the face with a powerful beam.

"As I turned the laser got directed straight at us and into my eye," said David Cunha, Fresno County Sheriff Deputy.

Deputy Cunha said he was temporarily blinded and as he tried maneuvering his aircraft the bright green light struck again.

"The intensity doesn't decrease, the beam just gets wider so it's harder to avoid looking at it."

It didn't take long for the crew and Parlier police to track down who it was. The laser belonged to a 10-year-old boy who told officers he was trying to aim the light towards a star.

"He was scared and apologetic, and obviously at 10-years-old didn't know the ramifications of his actions," said Cunha.

It was not your typical laser-- it even requires a lock to activate and deputies say the 10-year-old shined it multiple times towards the plane.

"Definitely not something I would consider a child's toy," said Cunha.

Cunha said playing with lasers near Parlier is especially dangerous because commercial airliners landing in Fresno fly in from that direction.

"I was able to reorient myself and get my vision back but it's still a dangerous thing to get disoriented when you can't see."

Last year about 30 cases similar to this were reported in the Fresno area alone and deputies say any one of them could have ended with a blinded pilot or even a deadly crash.

Deputies say the light from the laser can travel as far as five miles and this case has been passed along to the District Attorney's Office to decide if charges will be filed.
Related Topics:
newsairplanefresno county sheriff departmentlaserparlierfresno countyParlier
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Local employers come together to learn about drug testing procedures and employee rights
Clovis PD hosts seminar on Facebook to educate parents on how to keep kids safe on the internet
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Clovis Police look for necklace thief
More fresno county
NEWS
Sessions: Guantanamo 'a very fine place' for terror suspects
Merced County Sheriff's Department says suspect shot after opening fire on authorities
Lawyer: Girl, 4, in day care worker assault 'trying to pick up the pieces'
Pence: Turkey lobbying 'an affirmation' of decision to fire Flynn
More News
Top Stories
Merced County Sheriff's Department says suspect shot after opening fire on authorities
Injured Syrian boy now seeking new life and medical aid in Fresno
Fresno police enlist help from sheriff's office dive team to look for evidence in murder case
Fresno PD investigating suspicious death of 17-year-old in Southeast Fresno
Lawyer: Girl, 4, in day care worker assault 'trying to pick up the pieces'
Legislation to help new bus and truck drivers get on the road faster being endorsed by City of Fresno
Demonstrators gather in front of HAnford hospital, calling for protection of healthcare
Show More
Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes identified
Local employers come together to learn about drug testing procedures and employee rights
Cold case murder suspect arrested after a standoff in Kings County
VIDEO: Bikers, driver fight on Hwy 101 in SF
WikiLeaks will work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking, Julian Assange says
More News
Top Video
Merced County Sheriff's Department says suspect shot after opening fire on authorities
Injured Syrian boy now seeking new life and medical aid in Fresno
South Valley students anxiously awaiting the opportunity to sing with classic rock band Foreigner
Fresno police enlist help from sheriff's office dive team to look for evidence in murder case
More Video