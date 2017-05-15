TULARE

12 injured, 2 children ejected, in two vehicle crash near Tulare

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway after a dozen people were involved in a two-car crash west of Tulare. (KFSN)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. --
An investigation is underway after a dozen people were involved in a two-car crash west of Tulare.

The crash happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. at Road 68 and Avenue 240. CHP officers say a black BMW was traveling south on Road 68 when a Suburban drove past the stop sign, was hit and flipped over.

Eight people were in the Suburban, including two in child seats. They were not properly buckled in and thrown from the vehicle.

"Please take the two minutes it takes to buckle the car sears in the vehicle and your children in the vehicle. Some people get in a hurry, and they just don't do it and it's unfortunate and this can happen," said Sgt. Michael Wolfe, CHP.

The eight people in the Suburban were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. The CHP says the driver could face felony DUI charges.

Four people inside the BMW suffered minor injuries.
Related Topics:
newstularetraffic accidentTulare County
Load Comments
TULARE
1 dead 2 injured in shooting in Tulare County
Tulare teen accused of causing deadly DUI crash makes first court appearance
Tulare residents describe golf course as war zone after thunderstorm uproots trees
Tulare Western special needs student granted wish of dancing with cheer team
More tulare
NEWS
Emmanuel Macron sworn in as French president
Comey associates predict public testimony
Warner would 'love' Comey to testify in open hearing
Mom hits son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
Penn State pledge's family plans to file lawsuit, claims 'planned and orchestrated' fraternity drinking
More News
Top Stories
Police searching for woman who escaped from Delano jail
Suspects yell "search warrant" before invading Fowler home, victims say; authorities discover pot grow inside
Researcher 'accidentally' stops spread of 'unprecedented' global cyberattack
Worst of global cyberattack may be yet to come, law enforcement official says
Powers Boothe, Emmy-winning character actor known for villain roles, dies at 68
Man arrested after passenger dies during suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Fresno State Softball receives NCAA at-large bid
Show More
Suspected drunk driver collides into brand-new BMWs at Northwest Fresno dealership
Abandoned Downtown Fresno house catches fire for third time
Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Atwater penitentiary
Highway 99 in Fresno scheduled for partial closure due to pothole repairs
Family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over a birthday cake
More News
Top Video
Made in the Valley: Merced Screw Products
Fresno Grizzlies hold Bark in the Park event
Suspects yell "search warrant" before invading Fowler home, victims say; authorities discover pot grow inside
Man arrested after passenger dies during suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
More Video