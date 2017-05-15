12 injured, 2 children ejected, in two vehicle crash near Tulare

An investigation is underway after a dozen people were involved in a two-car crash west of Tulare.The crash happened Sunday night just before 11 p.m. at Road 68 and Avenue 240. CHP officers say a black BMW was traveling south on Road 68 when a Suburban drove past the stop sign, was hit and flipped over.Eight people were in the Suburban, including two in child seats. They were not properly buckled in and thrown from the vehicle."Please take the two minutes it takes to buckle the car sears in the vehicle and your children in the vehicle. Some people get in a hurry, and they just don't do it and it's unfortunate and this can happen," said Sgt. Michael Wolfe, CHP.The eight people in the Suburban were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. The CHP says the driver could face felony DUI charges.Four people inside the BMW suffered minor injuries.