Search continues for Mexican prison escapees

14 Mexican prison escapees are still on the run after tunneling to freedom. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
More than two dozen inmates pulled off a brazen prison break from a Mexican prison and now 14 of those escapees are reportedly still on the run.

It happened late Wednesday at a prison in Northern Mexico. The inmates reportedly tunneled under the prison walls to freedom. The tunnel was more than 16 feet deep and 131 feet long.

CNN reported 29 inmates escaped but 15 of them have since been recaptured.

During their escape, the inmates allegedly shot someone during a carjacking. The prison break also spurred a prison riot that ended with three inmates being stabbed to death.

Mexican authorities told CNN that the prison was built in the 1940s and has outdated security features. Crews worked to fill the tunnel with concrete over the weekend.

The escaped prisoners who are still on the run were behind bars for a wide range of offenses including robbery, assault, homicide and kidnapping.

