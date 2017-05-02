NEWS

16 units displace, 1 injured, cat rescued in Southeast Fresno apartment fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

A fire has gutted four apartments and damaged a dozen others in Southeast Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A fire has gutted four apartments and damaged a dozen others in Southeast Fresno.

The blaze broke out just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday at this complex on Winery near Kings Canyon.


Firefighters were able to knock the flames out pretty quickly in the four units. One man suffered minor injuries when he broke glass with his hand to escape the fire.

Firefighters also rescued a cat from the scene, giving it CPR. It's expected to make a full recovery.
EMBED More News Videos

Fresno Fire Department rescues cat caught in apartment fire



The Red Cross has been called in to help those that lost their homes. It's not yet known what caused the fire.
Related Topics:
newsapartment fireFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump and Putin discussed Syria, North Korea on call
Hillary Clinton blames FBI director, WikiLeaks for her election loss
Key Republican opposes health bill for pre-existing conditions coverage
Michael Slager pleads guilty in connection with killing of Walter Scott
Two dead, one airlifted after crash on the HWY 168 four-lanes
More News
Top Stories
Two dead, one airlifted after crash on the HWY 168 four-lanes
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader Damaso Lopez
With fire season looming, CAL FIRE urges Fresno County residents to prepare
Sierra Nevada snowpack almost double of average, survey says
Man steals $35K in bee hives, authorities say
California population grows to 39.5 million
Show More
Hundreds in Fresno join nationwide May Day protests
Police still searching for leads after Merced man shot in front of children
Teenage pizza shop employee robbed, beaten in Visalia during delivery
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on University of Texas-Austin campus
Former homicide detective caught up in 'stealing from deceased' scandal
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Man steals $35K in bee hives, authorities say
With fire season looming, CAL FIRE urges Fresno County residents to prepare
More Video