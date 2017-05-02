16 units displace, 1 injured, cat rescued in Southeast Fresno apartment fire

Firefighters say 16 units displaced after apartment fire at Winery & Kings Cyn ..live update & details at 4 on @ABC30 #fresno pic.twitter.com/cdUWHcdoW6 — Brianna Ruffalo (@BriannaABC30) May 2, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1944936" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fresno Fire Department rescues cat caught in apartment fire

A fire has gutted four apartments and damaged a dozen others in Southeast Fresno.The blaze broke out just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday at this complex on Winery near Kings Canyon.Firefighters were able to knock the flames out pretty quickly in the four units. One man suffered minor injuries when he broke glass with his hand to escape the fire.Firefighters also rescued a cat from the scene, giving it CPR. It's expected to make a full recovery.The Red Cross has been called in to help those that lost their homes. It's not yet known what caused the fire.