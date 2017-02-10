18-year-old arrested in connection with Fresno's latest murder also suspect in another murder

A yellow two story complex on South Adler is the place several people heard gunshots on Sunday.Fresno police detectives believe Alfonzo Martinez killed a man he has known for years then ran away before officers arrived. Homicide investigators won't say what led to the shooting, only that the two have a long history, and it wasn't always bad."The victim in this case and the suspect in this case were childhood friends. And at this time we're not going to release information as to what caused that friendship to end," said Sgt. Andre Benson, Fresno Police Department.Family members said Edgar Rios was trying to turn his life around and had recently completed a drug treatment program. His loved ones say he had just returned from getting pizza when he was murdered.Investigators have also booked the suspect on one count of robbery."Some property was taken from the victim, upon the victim being shot," said Benson.Detectives won't reveal the motive but said the homicide was gang related.Officers have been working the case non-stop since it happened.The suspect had been keeping a low profile but Thursday, detectives figured out where the sole suspect was hanging out."When we responded on scene, he did attempt to flee from police but the police officers had done a good job in surrounding the location and were able to take him into custody without incident," said Benson.The suspect is also wanted for questioning in another homicide, but detectives who are looking into that separate murder were not ready to talk yet.