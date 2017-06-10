FRESNO

19-year-old man goes missing in Fresno

Ventura Romero was supposed to meet his mom at the McDonalds on Shaw and Highway 99 a week ago, but he never arrived and was not heard from again. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police are on the lookout for 19-year-old Ventura Romero.

Investigators say on June 1, he drove to the area of Olive and Peach Avenues to meet a friend and then called his mother two days later for a ride.

They were scheduled to meet at the McDonalds on Shaw and Highway 99 at 7:30 a.m., but he never arrived and was not heard from again.

Ventura lives in Biola but previously worked in Fresno and visits friends from time to time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Fresno Police.
