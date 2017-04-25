19-year-old suspect accused of killing 83-year-old woman in Tulare County

Authorities were responding to calls of a 'prowler' in the area when they found the suspect coming out of a home, then found the elderly homeowner dead inside.On Monday around 11 p.m., the Tulare County Sheriffs' Office responded to several calls of a prowler in a neighborhood just outside of Tulare. While they were checking the area, they detained 19-year-old Bernardo Renova after seeing him come out of a home. Deputies went inside the home to check on the homeowner and found she was dead. Renova was arrested.The Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 83-year-old Mary Doris Stief. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to find the cause of death.If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218 or send an anonymous tip to TCSO@tipnow.com or call (559) 725-4194.