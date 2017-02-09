2 bicyclists injured after an accident with 2 cars in Fresno

Two bicyclists were sent to the hospital after being hit by two cars in West Central Fresno.Police were called out to Olive and Pleasant just after 6:30 Wednesday night. Investigators said a man and woman in their 50's were hit.The car involved stopped to help. However, police said another car driving by also hit one of the bicyclists while they were on the ground.The cyclists are now recovering in the hospital with serious injuries.Police are reminding the public to use fixed lighting if you are out on your bike at night and to wear a helmet.